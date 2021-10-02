CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFL9NQU00

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have suspended nine firefighters without pay in connection with a string of racist messages and memes they shared on their phones, including ones that mocked the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, according to a published report.

A spokesperson called the suspensions the most severe punishments ever handed down in the history of the Fire Department of the City of New York, The New York Times reported in Friday’s editions.

After looking into complaints by several Black firefighters, the department suspended the nine firefighters without pay for periods ranging from a few days to six months, Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. One of the firefighters is expected to leave the agency after his suspension ends, Nigro said. In addition, three fire department officers were reprimanded.

In the messages and memes last April, white firefighters mocked Floyd’s dying moments with Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck, the Times reported. It said they also exchanged other racist messages, including one about the use of fire hoses on protesters.

Black firefighters told the Times they believed the suspensions fell far short of addressing what they consider deep-rooted problems in the department, where leaders have acknowledged that racism, sexism and harassment have been tolerated.

Nigro said the department has embraced diversity initiatives and welcomed historically diverse classes into the academy in recent years. He said the department is working to become more inclusive, but he also admitted fault.

“We’ve welcomed the folks in and now we have to make them feel welcome,” Nigro told the newspaper. “We have to make them feel as if they belong. And in some cases, we failed.”

Comments / 50

VAB
7d ago

Y’all realize the Fire Department and Police Department are ran by white supremacist ? Us black folks don’t even do that, we don’t think we’re superior than anyone, we see everyone as equals unlike white people. Racist mfs

Reply(4)
5
Jon Benton
7d ago

Have to wonder during any Fires do they pick and chose who to rescue, or what neighbors to rush too ?!

Reply
4
Guest
7d ago

Probably just true comments about Floyd’s drugged up condition and criminal history…. Since when is truth racist

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Prosecutors don’t file murder charges in two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings. Police said Circuit County Attorney Kim Gardner’s office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong who died July 26, 2020. But the suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging” teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being.
KIDS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy