Barcelona have reportedly received an incredible £1.2 billion offer from a Dubai company to help stabilise the club. That's according to a report by Spanish TV channel 8TV. They claim, as quoted by The Mirror, that the unnamed organisation have offered to buy the entirety of Barcelona's debt. It also suggests that the conditions of the offer are very kind to Barcelona, as it would allow them complete moratorium for two years, something that could be extended by a further ten.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO