CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Nice stay in top four with 2-1 win over Brest

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICE, France (Reuters) – Nice stayed in touch with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain after goals in each half by defenders Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard helped them to a 2-1 home win over struggling Brest on Saturday. The result lifted Nice one place up to third on 16...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Sounders now first after 2-1 win over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored after backend giveaways and the Seattle Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a first-place showdown Sunday night. With their league-best eighth road win and first at Kansas City in more than eight years the Sounders (14-5-6) moved over...
MLS
Galion Inquirer

Boys soccer: Late goal lifts Tigers to 2-1 win over Scots

GALION — The Galion boys soccer team tightened its grip on second place in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference with a 2-1 victory over Highland on Monday evening. “We got a couple guys back that we have been missing. We have been working on that (defense) specifically when those guys were out. It’s been a main focus and it showed up,” Galion head coach Eric Palmer said.
GALION, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amine Gouiri
Person
Calvin Stengs
wsau.com

Soccer-Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday, beating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell after the Saints were reduced to 10 men. Blues defender Trevor Chalobah put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute but Southampton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Hwang double gives Wolves 2-1 win over Newcastle

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan struck twice from assists by Raul Jimenez to help Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday as they moved clear of the relegation zone. The result lifted Wolves up to 10th in the table on nine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
royalpurplenews.com

Women’s soccer wins 3-1 victory over Auggies

Two goals by Anna Brodjian and one by Olivia May gave the Whitewater women’s soccer team a 3-1 win against Augsburg University (MN) at Fiskum Field on Saturday night. Whitewater improved their record to 5-3-0 on the season, while Augsburg fell to 4-3-1. Brodjian, Whitewater’s leading scorer, scored her seventh...
WHITEWATER, WI
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brest#France#Reuters#Psg#Stade Rennes#Christian
USA Today

Defenders strike as Nice beats Brest 2-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Defenders Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard scored as Nice beat struggling Brest 2-1 to go third in the French league on Saturday. Former Barcelona defender Todibo's first goal of the season came seconds before the break. Bard headed in the second midway through the second half from forward Amine Gouiri's pass.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Four winners, two losers from RSL’s 2-1 win over LA Galaxy

The kid was a tremendous shot-stopper on the night, and I truly think his stop on Chicharito when one-on-one made a huge difference in shaping the types of shots the striker took following that. He put his mark on the game, and even though his distribution left a lot to be desired, he proved his value tonight.
MLS
fearthewall.com

Four Observations From BVB’s Chaotic 2-1 Win Over Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund played their final match before the international break this morning, taking on lowly FC Augsburg at the Westfalenstadion. What should have been a very comfortable win was somewhat less so, as poor BVB finishing and a very lucky Augsburg goal kept the scoreline close. Within 10 minutes, Dortmund...
UEFA
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida Soccer Wins 2-1 Against CSCS

Salida Soccer wins a close one against CSCS 2-1. After the game Andrew Stossmeister had a chance to catch up with head coach Ben Oswald here is what he had to say…. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Dairon Asprilla breaks tie in Timbers' 2-1 win over LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and the Portland Timbers held on to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net.
MLS
Wiscnews.com

Baraboo soccer erases halftime deficit in 4-2 win over Watertown

Johan Lopez scored three goals, Ronaldo Lopez added one and the Baraboo boys soccer team turned a halftime deficit into a 4-2 win at Watertown. “We moved the ball well and put up a great team performance,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said. “Very proud of how they played as a team tonight.”
BARABOO, WI
The Independent

Oliver Skipp determined to ensure England U21 do not suffer fresh Andorra upset

Oliver Skipp will warn England Under-21s’ rookies against another Andorra upset.The Tottenham midfielder knows the Young Lions cannot afford a second shock after they lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.A year ago England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw by Andorra en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.Max Aarons and Curtis Jones are the only starters left from the game and Skipp – who was an unused substitute – will stress to the squad what happened last time ahead of Monday’s Euro 2023 qualifier at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.“Definitely. The boys who’ve been there...
SPORTS
AFP

Germany, Netherlands edge closer to World Cup finals

Germany needed a late winner from Thomas Mueller to beat Romania 2-1 while the Netherlands eked out a 1-0 win in Latvia to stay on course for the World Cup finals on Friday. Four-time world champions Germany now have a six-point lead in Group J after their win in Hamburg. However, it was another rollercoaster evening for the European giants. Romania took a shock ninth minute lead when Rangers winger Ianis Hagi ghosted through the defence and fired past Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a late replacement for injured Manuel Neuer.
SOCCER
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Spain vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League final online and on TV tonight

Spain take on France in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Luis Enrique’s side produced a spectacular performance to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run in the semi-finals as Ferran Torres scored twice, either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France edged an equally thrilling encounter against Belgium to secure their place in the final, coming from two goals down at half-time to clinch a last-gasp victory as Theo Hernandez scored in stoppage time. Les Bleus will have to overcome...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy