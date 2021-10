A lot of what JaMychal does won’t be seen on the box score but he is a valuable piece to this Denver team. In his second season in the mile high, JaMychal is one of Denver’s key bench players. Every team needs a guy who can do the dirty work. Whether that's fighting on the glass, diving on the floor for a loose ball or holding post position on a taller defender, JaMychal’s presence is an invaluable one off the bench.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO