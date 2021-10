If you love electronic dance music, or DJ music for that matter, then you are certainly not unfamiliar with the festivals and events happening all over the country. The UK is home to some amazing and very popular parties, such as Electric; Jungle, Sonica; Take Me Out; Kompakt; Love; Renegade; and many others. These are truly international events that take place throughout the year, attracting thousands of visitors from around the globe. If you like electronic dance music, but can’t actually go to the event, there are still ways in which you can be involved. For instance, why not create a profile on one of the many dance music message boards that are out there?

