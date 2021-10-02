CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Nice stay in top four with 2-1 win over Brest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICE, France (Reuters) – Nice stayed in touch with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain after goals in each half by defenders Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard helped them to a 2-1 home win over struggling Brest on Saturday. The result lifted Nice one place up to third on 16...

