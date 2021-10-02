JJ Redick had emotional moment with ex-teammate Chris Paul before retiring
JJ Redick is officially hanging up his jersey, but he wishes that his career could have played out differently with one particular ex-teammate. During the latest episode of his “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, Redick revealed that he had an emotional moment with his former LA Clippers teammate Chris Paul before publicly announcing his retirement from the NBA. Redick said that his inner circle knew he was retiring but that he felt he had one last phone call to make.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0