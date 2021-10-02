CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Man attacks, kills 2 coworkers; 3rd victim critical

By KELLI KENNEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

An electrician who got in an angry dispute with a supervisor attacked his colleagues at the Florida home they shared on a temporary work project, killing three people and injuring a fourth, a sheriff said.

Electrician Shaun Runyon and his coworkers were living in Davenport while they worked temporarily at a supermarket for a Pennsylvania electric company. The 39-year-old got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference. Runyon’s first name was initially given incorrectly by authorities.

Runyon returned to the home where he and seven coworkers and their families were living and began attacking them with a knife and baseball bat, beating one man to death while he slept, Judd said.

A second victim was found dead on the front porch and a third victim was beaten and later died at a hospital.

Runyon chased a fourth victim into the street and struck him with the bat. Another man escaped unharmed with his wife and 7-year-old daughter, Judd said.

Davenport is a community about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Orlando in central Florida.

Runyon fled the home, leaving a bloody trail that eventually went cold, prompting a large-scale manhunt involving dozens of deputies, K-9 units, drones and a helicopter, authorities said.

He turned up hours later at the home of a Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he’d been raped, according to the sheriff. Judd said the man discarded his bloody clothes at the home as they urged him to go to the hospital where he was later taken into custody.

The sheriff said charges will be forthcoming against Runyon, who was not injured. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Runyon also has a violent criminal history, the sheriff said, including a violent arrest dealing with strangulation in Pennsylvania. No other details were given.

“He knew all of these victims. We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” Judd said.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Florida girl abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 reunited with her mother

A Florida girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in 2007 when she was 6 years old was reunited with her mother at the U.S.-Texas border, police said Monday. The girl's mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, said she received a message on social media from a woman in Mexico claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, according to a news release from police in Clermont, Florida. The daughter told her mother she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at the border, police said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

