Kentucky State

Kentucky judge won’t revist order upholing vaccine mandate

 8 days ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge in Kentucky who upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has rejected a request to reconsider his decision, the Kentucky Enquirer reported.

The order was filed in district court in Covington on Thursday, a day before the deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption. U.S. District Judge David Bunning wrote that the claims raised by employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.”

The suit was filed in early September by 40 employees at St. Elizabeth’s, which has a staff of around 11,200 associates and physicians, according to its website. The lawsuit followed announcements by most of Kentucky’s major hospital systems, including St. Elizabeth’s, that they would require all workers without a medical or religious exemption to be vaccinated.

In his Thursday ruling, Bunning pointed to a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which upheld a Massachusetts law requiring residents to be vaccinated against smallpox.

Bunning also addressed an accusation that referring to COVID-19 as an “unprecedented global pandemic” was political.

“Whether called an unprecedented global pandemic or a less ominous description, the COVID-19 situation has been, by any objective measure, something that everyone, including the hospital and its employees, has been dealing with for more than 18 months,” Bunning said. “Calling it unprecedented isn’t political, at all. Rather, it is merely a recognition of its extraordinary nature.”

Public health officials repeatedly have declared the vaccines as safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, has described the COVID-19 vaccines as a “miracle of modern science.”

Comments / 47

KeepingMyFreedom
8d ago

The only thing ""extraordinary in nature"" about covid is the decietfulness of the people who have been clearly inflating the numbers and those who have been pushing a poison that 1)could do more harm than good and 2) is not worth the risk for a virus with a 99% survival rate. But hey, don't listen to me. I've been anti-mask and anti-vaxx since the start of the china virus and I'm suppose to be dead already. Along with millions more. It's just too bad for the snowflakes that we're NOT.

Reply(4)
21
Keith Brockman
8d ago

With mandatory shots ,they require us Americans to just toss out our Religious rights and Constitutional rights ,these rights we fought and bled for.It is very close to not be able to : buy , sell, or trade , religious believers understand this .

Reply(10)
15
Peggy Penrose
7d ago

If hospitals and government truest believed unvaccinated are the cause for the pandemic continuing, why release thousands and thousands unvaccinated illegals into communities across the country. Not only sounds hypocritical but VERY political

Reply(1)
3
 

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

