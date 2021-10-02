Kilauea Volcano Eruption Update For Saturday, October 2
(BIVN) – The new eruption of Kīlauea volcano continues, with all activity confined to the summit crater. From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday:. Activity Summary: Kīlauea volcano is erupting. Lava continues to erupt from multiple vents along the floor and western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. As of this morning, October 2, 2021, all lava activity is confined within Halemaʻumaʻu in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Seismicity and volcanic gas emission rates remain elevated.www.bigislandvideonews.com
Comments / 0