Lakeside receives learning grant
The city of Lakeside recently received a K-12 Summer Learning Grant from the Oregon Community Foundation in the amount of $118,030. The grant application included a partnership with the city of Lakeside, the Lakeside Library and the not-for-profit Lakeside Riders, who will be facilitating the grant. The Riders group has been providing K-12 education and community involvement services since 2020. They were vital in assisting with the passing of the current ATV Route into Lakeside and in obtaining this grant.theworldlink.com
