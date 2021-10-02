CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Rensselaer County emergency services memorial ceremony

By Richard Roman
 8 days ago

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, at 3 p.m., an annual memorial ceremony in recognition of fire, police, ambulance, and public service representatives, who passed away in previous months.

Among those to be recognized will include former State Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, to be held at the ceremony in the Bulmer telecommunications center at Hudson Valley Community College.

“This is one of the most important events held in Rensselaer County, as it recognizes literally thousands of years of combined service,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “We owe these brave men and women a great debt that we can never repay.”

The ceremony will be both in-person and by live stream, to watch by visiting the Rensselaer County website .

