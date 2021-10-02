CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations drop below 700 for the first time since July, Hutchinson receives booster shot

By Joseph Price
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wCae_0cFL6UBI00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New data released Saturday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that hospitalizations for COVID-19 related symptoms have dropped below 700 for the first time in more than two months.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that hospitalizations dropped by 14 in the last 24 hours to the 689 currently in the state. The last time the state recorded less than 700 hospitalizations was July 18.

Active cases of COVID-19 are down from Friday, dropping by 87 to 9,901.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID

In total, there were 642 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 497,576 in Arkansas.

The state reported 6 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,724.

Officials reported 183 patients on ventilators, a decrease of seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKHqE_0cFL6UBI00

More than 12,349 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans has gone up by 3,682, bringing the total fully immunized in the state to 1,342,797.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson commented on receiving a COVID-19 booster shot this week.

“I received my COVID booster shot this week,” Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Throughout the COVID pandemic, I have listened to my personal doctors and healthcare professionals I trust to make the best decisions for my health. I’ve encouraged Arkansans to do the same.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Covid#Arkansans
FOX 16 News

Arkansas lawmakers OK opt-out for COVID vaccine mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to legislation requiring employers to let their workers opt out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Senate approved the legislation on Wednesday despite opposition from the state’s Republican governor, business groups and hospitals. The bill is among several attempts...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

744
Followers
317
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy