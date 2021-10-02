Highlights: Arsenal grind out gritty Brighton draw

A rainy day on the south coast set the scene for Arsenal's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, where the Gunners played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League. The home side got on top early as Graham Potter's side forced mistakes and delivered a number of dangerous balls into the box, with Marc Cucurella enjoying some success down the left flank. Both teams looked to cancel each other out in the second half with no dangerous opportunity coming until the 76th minute, when Emile Smith Rowe latched onto a Thomas Partey pass, but the midfielder's effort was too close to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez. The hosts came close to stealing all three points before Aaron Ramsdale got in the way of a ball that was destined for Neal Maupay, and that was the final real chance of a game that looked destined to be at deadlock by the end of the 90 minutes.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO