Premier League

Highlights: Arsenal grind out gritty Brighton draw

By Official Site of Arsenal
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe came away with a point after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Both Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went close before a late save from Aaron Ramsdale ensured the points were shared at the Amex Stadium. Press the 'Play' button on...

www.chatsports.com

chatsports.com

Brighton v Arsenal: preview, stats, video

Games, skills, saves and more | Brighton v Arsenal | Inside Training. Copyright 2021 The Arsenal Football Club plc. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.arsenal.com as the source. Saturday's game against Brighton & Hove Albion will be particularly significant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

What a difference a few weeks can make. Add in a full squad and a favorable schedule and suddenly Arsenal are perhaps at their highest point in over a year. The club ended last season on five straight wins, but it came with knowing it was finishing in 8th place. And last winter Arsenal went six matches without a loss, but the turmoil and lack of squad depth made even those results feel like shaky ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Arsenal star Saka limps off against Brighton

The England international failed to complete the 90 minutes and had to be replaced by Ashley Maitland-Niles. Arsenal were dealt a potential injury blow on Saturday when Bukayo Saka failed to finish his side's Premier League clash against Brighton. The Gunners drew 0-0 on the south coast to consolidate their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Aaron Ramsdale
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Emile Smith Rowe
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira: Brighton draw was brutal

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is delighted with the players' response after their draw with Brighton. Vieira says he is pleased with how his players have reacted to the "brutal" result against Brighton on Monday. The Eagles were leading 1-0 going into the fifth minute of stoppage-time but Neal Maupay...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Wright disappointed with Aubameyang and Partey in Brighton draw

Arsenal great Ian Wright was disappointed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey for their 0-0 draw at Brighton. Aubameyang, 32, and Partey, 28, were the two most senior players out on the pitch for Mikel Arteta's men, but could not inspire their side to a fourth straight Premier League win amid sub-par displays.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Arsenal Football Club#Brighton#The Premier League
SB Nation

Arsenal 0 - Brighton 0: shrug

For most of the 0-0 draw at Brighton, Arsenal did not look good. They struggled with the press, didn’t apply much pressure the other way, and generally looked off. But Aaron Ramsdale and the defense did their job, limited the Seagulls to possession without much threat, and the Gunners took a point from The Amex.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brighton miss chance to join leaders in stalemate with Arsenal

High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following a drab goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run. Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Saka brightest spark in Arsenal's dim draw at Brighton, turning in 7/10 performance

A rainy day on the south coast set the scene for Arsenal's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, where the Gunners played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League. The home side got on top early as Graham Potter's side forced mistakes and delivered a number of dangerous balls into the box, with Marc Cucurella enjoying some success down the left flank. Both teams looked to cancel each other out in the second half with no dangerous opportunity coming until the 76th minute, when Emile Smith Rowe latched onto a Thomas Partey pass, but the midfielder's effort was too close to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez. The hosts came close to stealing all three points before Aaron Ramsdale got in the way of a ball that was destined for Neal Maupay, and that was the final real chance of a game that looked destined to be at deadlock by the end of the 90 minutes.
MLS
Premier League
Sports
ESPN

Dismal Arsenal slip to goalless stalemate at Brighton

Arsenal produced a disappointing performance as they drew 0-0 at Brighton on Saturday. Following their impressive derby win over Tottenham last week, Mikel Arteta's side were fortunate to come away from the Amex Stadium with a point. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Honest Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal's performance 'needs to be better' after hanging on to draw at Brighton as the goalkeeper demands his team-mates 'show more composure and intensity'

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale insists his side need to do better after they were held to a goalless draw against Brighton. The Gunners were far from their best at the Amex Stadium and had to cling on to salvage a point against Brighton side who were the better team on the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Arsenal’s momentum halted by Brighton in stalemate

Brighton (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Brighton brought Arsenal’s Premier League winning run to a halt as the teams played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at a rain-drenched Amex Stadium on Saturday. Graham Potter’s hosts enjoyed the upper hand for large parts of the game but lacked a killer instinct as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Graham Potter's side dominate but are unable to make the breakthrough in south coast stalemate and miss out on moving joint-top... while the Gunners settle for a point

All things considered, this was a point Arsenal were content with even though it meant the end of their four-game winning run. After the devastating display last time out against Tottenham, this was a day to dig in. And, for parts, cling on, showing a determination to protect their goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ian Wright slams 'poor' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey in Arsenal's goalless draw at Brighton... and hints Alexandre Lacazette should have started instead of club captain as he 'links the play better'

Ian Wright believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey delivered 'poor' performances at Brighton and lamented Arsenal's inability to launch effective counter attacks in their goalless draw on the south coast. Aubameyang, 32, and Partey, 28, were the two most senior players out on the pitch for Mikel Arteta's men, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE

