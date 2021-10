Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri to discuss Brentford’s impressive start to life in the Premier League and to heap praise on Thomas Frank (02:19). They talk about how difficult it can be to carry impressive form into the next season, Leeds (14:13), Watford’s appointment of Claudio Ranieri (19:27), Leicester (24:40) and Wrighty’s own experience of a first season in the top flight. Then there’s some Barclays FA WSL Women’s Champions League chat (31:23) and a no-spoiler shout of the new Bond movie.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO