Big E Says That He Hopes His WWE Title Win Inspired Someone

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with The Undefeated, Big E spoke about his WWE title win and said that he hopes it inspires young black men and women. Here are highlights:. On representation in wrestling: “Representation is essential to me … I really hope that my [championship] win allows everyone to be inspired, but specifically young Black men and women who enjoy wrestling. To think, ‘This is something that I can do and there won’t be obstacles in my way simply because I don’t look a certain way.’ Whether they want to wrestle or not, I just hope it allows people to say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be put into a box, I’m not going to have to change who I am to get to where I want in life.’ If I can be that for people, I think that’s really beautiful and humbling.”

