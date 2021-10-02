Big E Says That He Hopes His WWE Title Win Inspired Someone

In an interview with The Undefeated, Big E spoke about his WWE title win and said that he hopes it inspires young black men and women. Here are highlights:. On representation in wrestling: “Representation is essential to me … I really hope that my [championship] win allows everyone to be inspired, but specifically young Black men and women who enjoy wrestling. To think, ‘This is something that I can do and there won’t be obstacles in my way simply because I don’t look a certain way.’ Whether they want to wrestle or not, I just hope it allows people to say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be put into a box, I’m not going to have to change who I am to get to where I want in life.’ If I can be that for people, I think that’s really beautiful and humbling.”