NHL

Former Komets released from NHL camps

By JUSTIN A. COHN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan Ferguson was among those players released from Vegas Golden Knights camp, along with other former Komets Brayden Pachal, Ben Jones, Mason Primeau and Jermaine Loewen. They will next go to camp with the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights. Nick Boka and Michael Houser, former Komets, were released from Buffalo Sabres camp and will join Rochester of the AHL. Wolcottville-native Karch Bachman was sent from Florida Panthers camp and will join Charlotte of the AHL.

