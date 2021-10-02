CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boo birds

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

If we don’t move the ball on the first 2 possessions,will the boo birds come out? Will TP get a shot?

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

sequoyahcountytimes.com

Boo Who?

I enjoy watching football. I especially enjoy watching our state schools. My idea of perfect autumn Saturday is when OU, OSU and TU all win. I like local. I was watching OU play Saturday. My expectations for OU this season were very high. Yeah, I guess I drank the “Kool-Aid”. Saturday, as the offense again started to fall below expectations, some in the crowd began to boo. There were calls for…
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TD for TL16....Orange in the End Zone!

Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 365. Joined:...
VIDEO GAMES
tigernet.com

From a coot message board:

If we had wanted enthusiam, why didn't we just hire a jack russell terrier?. (They are throwing in the towel on Beamer already.) His title is Senior Advisor ( assistant coach ) at UNC. Clemgalalways®. 110%er [5724]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3205. Joined: 11/7/20. Re: From a coot message board:. Oct...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

i hate the orange juice dome with a passion and dirty dinos

Style of play i have been to that hole in syracuse and it is dumpster. We are so lucky to have a world traveler and destination guru like yourself on this board !. No purpose for that response MGN. Commissioner [903]. TigerPulse: 90%. Posts: 1414. Joined: 8/21/01. Re: i hate...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Bench DJ, even if for just a bit…

One or two series on the pine has calibrated a pile of athletes over the years, slows the game down a little for them. I am hoping for the best, Go Tigers!. That should have been done before we were all but eliminated from the CFP. tiger_swimmer®. All-In [38342]. TigerPulse:...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Cuse will double Ross and play single coverage on other receivers

Re: Cuse will double Ross and play single coverage on other receivers. Re: Cuse will double Ross and play single coverage on other receivers. No need to double any of the receivers, DJ can’t seem to hit any of them,. All-In [34315]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 10376. Joined: 5/21/13. CRUMP -...
NFL
tigernet.com

Variable tempo

Would be a better description for how I think we need to play. Get lined up quick to make the defense get lined up and then either snap fast or use all the play clock. The term uptempo is freaking some out because it implies a burden on the defense.
NFL
tigernet.com

Coot national championship artwork

Hilarious that FGF is giving away a framed ‘National Champs’ artwork ... yet the image is blank. Framed?………..I think they got their crimes mixed up. What they meant to say was “forged”. All-TigerNet [13779]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 11041. Joined: 11/8/13. I can just imagine an art critic’s response to that...
VISUAL ART
tigernet.com

Rays just caught a bad bad break

Short answer is a ball bounced off of the wall, then richocheted off the Red Sox right fielder over the fence. Rays scored from first easily on the play but they took the run off the board and put the runner back on third. It cost them the game.
MLB
tigernet.com

Honest question…

Why does pointing out fact based short comings, bad takes, poorly written articles or any negativity towards the TNet staff/writers create so much vitriol and down votes for the poster? It’s really strange why so many people on here do that, just curious why? If the writers do a bad job, holding them accountable to a small degree by a random message board poster seems like a fair thing to do and not invoke so many attacks… it’s really odd.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Texas is BACK! And so are the Gamecocks.

Back to being what they have ACTUALLY been over most years. History would show that both of these statements are correct. Good day to you all. You realize Texas has 927 wins all time which is 4th in CFB?. Only 7 wins behind Alabama, 8 behind Ohio State, and 42...
TEXAS STATE
tigernet.com

When DJ puts it all together...

We will all be glad he's our QB. It's coming! Just hold on. I'm behind you all the way DJ. Start this weekend and go get em. Go Tigers!💪🙏🐯. Re: When DJ puts it all together... [4]. Oct 10, 2021, 5:05 PM. I trust and believe Dabo when he says...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Can someone give a good.reason we don't run uptempo

Re: Can someone give a good.reason we don't run uptempo. Have to make first downs in order to go uptempo. Re: Can someone give a good.reason we don't run uptempo. Why? Don’t you try to create temp by moving the ball toward the first down marker! That’s the weakest saying of all time ( playing behind the sticks)! Don’t you play behind the sticks all game long until you cross the goal line?
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Urbs real scummy person

In college he could threaten a kid with taking away a scholarship to keep him in line. He will never get hired by a reputable college if he quits Jax. Check out this thread on reddit with comments by a former player of his from Florida: https://np.reddit.com/r/nfl/comments/q1h4ww/mccarthy_espns_espnbooger_not_pulling_punches/hfezq8r/. Just a horrible...
NFL
tigernet.com

Giants/Cowboys Helmetfest

Watched the last quarter of the Giants/Cowboys and saw at least 4 helmets get very intentionally pulled off opposing team players. Looked like NC ST Chubb stealing towels. What’s up with that?? Never seen anything like that in a football game…. bretfsu®. 110%er [5547]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 2054. Joined: 8/31/03.
NFL
tigernet.com

If Dabo was a stock…

I would buy all I could afford. Someone doesn’t get where he is by accident and everyone has a “dip” occasionally. He is still a young man at 50 and I do not believe he’s even hit his prime yet. I also think he knows what is wrong and will fix it, but he’ll do it in his own way and with class, probably with no mid-season firings, despite the grumblings of some of our discontented Tiger brethren. If “best is the standard” and “the best is yet to come” are principles with him and not just mottos to fire up the crowd, we’ve still got a lot of good football ahead of us. I hope we don’t run him off. Go Tigers!
ACCIDENTS
tigernet.com

the Fat Lady has not yet sang

Clemson is no longer ranked in the top polls. Polls are crap, but the truth is we have failed to mount an offense in any game and have lost 2 of 5. No one saw this coming, no one. Yesterday was a fun day on TV. I was on the...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Video of Mike Williams touchdowns

Herbert showed his long-ball skills by lofting two perfect passes to Williams, who continues his hot start to the season for the Chargers. going right now. He is having himself quite a "Walk Year". Held down previously by a combo of nagging injuries and former QBs being in love with other options. Justin Herbert obviously recognizes quality when he sees it.
NFL
tigernet.com

ACC NO RESPECT CONFERENCE

Wake is 6-0 and ranked in AP poll at #16, while Coastal Carolina is 6-0 and ranked # 15. But Arkansas is 4-2 and is ranked #17. The FB polls are a joke. Re: ACC sucks- A&M would beat all of us if we played them today. After watching Bama...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

I’m tired of being disrespected in the polls.

You are loyal. Stupid and loyal are closer in relation than I have given them credit for. For real, personally, I don't care what the AP, or coaching pole has to say bc, IMO, they're bias!!! We all know that our team will never make the playoffs with 2 losses bc we do on average, play in a weak FB conference. But the only pole that really means anything, is what position the playoff committee puts teams in, and as a two loss team in the ACC, and without anybody left to play on our schedule worth a crap, and if we win out, the committee has no choice but to leave us out bc of how we've played thus far this season, we have barely won against bad teams, and the only good team we've played against, we lost that one. I personally don't feel that our Clemson belongs in the playoffs. Now if a few teams that we have left to play was to be in the top 15, and we beat them down, and they have to put a two loss team in, well then the way we played beating 3 top 15 teams, we would deserve to be one of those 2 loss teams the committee was looking at!!!!
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

