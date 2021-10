The ‘West Side Story’ actress has no plans of slowing down her career, even as she approaches turning 90-years-old. The 89-year-old Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she doesn’t plan to ever stop acting in an interview for Variety’s “Power of Women” issue, released on Wednesday September 29. Even after gracing the silver screen for over 70 years, Rita is still just as passionate about acting as ever, and from the sound of it, she’s going to keep being an unstoppable actress, ready to find an alternative to anything that could possibly get in her way. “The only way I can retire is if I can’t walk. And even then, there’s always a wheelchair — or roller skates,” she told Variety.

