Storm Team 11: Soggy second half of the weekend

By Tyler Allender
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 10 days without measurable rain across the area, that’s getting ready to change! Our next weather maker will be close enough Sunday to give us a good potential for much needed showers Sunday and Monday. A second system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will park itself in the region much of the rest of the week keeping our rain chances high, limiting our sunshine and keeping the afternoons muggy but cooler. It will not rain all day, everyday, everywhere. No big doses of fall air are expected this week.

