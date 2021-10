The identity of a local woman who was said to be stabbed to death has been released. 46-year-old Brandon Eric Wilson of Genoa Township is charged with one count of homicide-open murder in the death of 66-year-old Janey Lynn Cairns, also of Genoa Township. Wilson was stopped in Texas on Monday for a traffic violation and at that time, made statements to law enforcement that ultimately resulted in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responding to conduct a welfare check of Cairns’ residence – where her body was discovered.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO