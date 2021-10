Twelve quarters into a season that has grown mildly disconcerting, the Bucs defense has accounted for only three sacks and even fewer spared feelings. Bruce Arians saw to the latter stat Monday, during his postmortem of the Bucs’ 34-24 loss to the Rams. After watching the tape of his unit getting mostly dissected by another unscathed quarterback, the Bucs coach called out some prominent guys, blasted technique and onfield communication, and even sprinkled an expletive or two on the whole hot mess.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO