The field of Wanda Metropolitano will see a huge clash on Saturday. Two Spanish giants in Atletico Madrid and Barcelona might not be in the best of form, but their games are always great. Atletico Madrid endured a shock defeat to Deportivo Alaves last weekend. Thus, they will be motivated to bounce back against their rivals in the league. Barcelona, on the other hand, finally had a comfortable game, winning 3-0 against Levante. Of course, Atleti is no Levante, so this will be a tougher game for the Blaugrana.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO