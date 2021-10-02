AMN Reviews: RhaD – Metamusic (2021; Unexplained Sounds Group)

When a young author returns to her horror roots, terrible things begin to happen around her. Perhaps the most fascinating of horror film themes is the one that studies the human condition, in all of its positive and negative glory, in depth. If the power of the demons within each of us can be allowed to manifest in some physical form, it could result in a terror trip far more intense than any supernatural fantasy could ever hope to do. For myself, particularly, the trope from this arena that grips the best is one where everything centers on the sanity question of the lead character. There are murders surrounding them that may be real or a figment of an extraordinarily deluded mind. Further, if they are actually happening, who is the perpetrator and why. Emotional state comes heavily into play along with the framework of surroundings. An isolated, snowbound setting for events to play up an escalating mental isolation forming. In the case of Jason Armstrong’s intense, muted 2016 chiller Inspiration, it’s the fear of betrayal and abandonment that the lead character, author Samantha Kingsley, that make her a perfect lightning rod for bloody mayhem to encompass her world.

