Asserting himself as Tennessee's QB ‘special’ for Hendon Hooker

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hendon Hooker may not have opened the season as Tennessee's starting quarterback, but any remaining doubt that he's the best option at the most important position on the field is surely gone after the Vols blew Missouri away in the first half of a 62-24 win on Saturday. The Virginia Tech transfer, making his third straight start for the Vols, had another productive and, perhaps most importantly, turnover-free performance against the Tigers, totaling 299 yards and accounting for four touchdowns. Since taking over for Joe Milton III in the Pittsburgh game, Hooker is up to 10 touchdown passes with just one interception.