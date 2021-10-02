CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Asserting himself as Tennessee's QB ‘special’ for Hendon Hooker

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. — Hendon Hooker may not have opened the season as Tennessee's starting quarterback, but any remaining doubt that he's the best option at the most important position on the field is surely gone after the Vols blew Missouri away in the first half of a 62-24 win on Saturday. The Virginia Tech transfer, making his third straight start for the Vols, had another productive and, perhaps most importantly, turnover-free performance against the Tigers, totaling 299 yards and accounting for four touchdowns. Since taking over for Joe Milton III in the Pittsburgh game, Hooker is up to 10 touchdown passes with just one interception.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

Hooker's status for Saturday at Missouri unclear

(WCYB) — The injury bug continues to hit Tennessee's quarterback room. Hendon Hooker left the game in the fourth quarter at Florida after a sack. Head coach Josh Heupel did confirm that Hooker is not in concussion protocol. However, Heupel says his status for this week's game at Missouri is...
NFL
247Sports

Heupel updates Hendon Hooker's status after injury against Florida

Tennessee will start Missouri week with uncertainty at quarterback after Hendon Hooker left Saturday night's loss at Florida in the fourth quarter and did not return. Josh Heupel said Monday that the Vols are unsure if Hooker, who the head coach said was not in concussion protocol after he left the field woozy following a big hit, will be available to play this week against the Tigers in Columbia. Joe Milton III, who finished the 38-14 loss to the Gators, is also not 100% from the injury he suffered against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11, but Heupel expects his situation to improve throughout the week.
FLORIDA STATE
VolunteerCountry

Josh Heupel Discusses Hendon Hooker Injury, Vols QB Situation

Josh Heupel said last week before traveling south to Gainesville that he intended to only play one quarterback, and for 95% of Saturday night's contest, he did just that, until Hendon Hooker left the game after getting rocked on an attempted flea flicker. Insert Joe Milton for the concluding minutes of Florida's 38-14 victory over the Vols. During his Monday press conference, Heupel briefly addressed the status of Hooker and the possibility of how it will work out moving forward.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
WBIR

Sources: Vols QB Hendon Hooker will start vs. Missouri if healthy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker will start for the Vols on Saturday against Missouri if he's healthy to go a sources tell WBIR Vols insider John Brice. Hooker was injured in the fourth quarter against Florida last weekend, but has been practicing this week. There is considerable...
MISSOURI STATE
247Sports

Heupel updates QB Hooker's status leading up to Missouri game

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel wasn’t ready to say Wednesday night that quarterback Hendon Hooker will be available to play Saturday during the Vols’ game at Missouri coming off the injury he suffered last week at Florida. But the fifth-year senior has made progress that might bode well for his chances of returning this week.
Columbia Daily Tribune

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker returns from injury for Missouri game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — quarterback Hendon Hooker is expected to start against Missouri after returning from an injury suffered against Florida last week. Hooker took part in first-team reps during warm-ups. If Hooker starts, it will be his third straight start since replacing an injured Joe Milton against Pittsburgh on Sept....
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
wvlt.tv

Hendon Hooker making progress in practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Missouri week continues, Tennesee head coach Josh Heupel took time out to appear on the Vol Network’s weekly Vol Calls radio show. Coach Heupel on hand to talk Tennessee football with with the Voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling and Brent Hbbs of Volquest.com. You learn some interesting things during the broadcast, like coach Heupel and that offensive staff do not script plays in advance as much as they do series and that changes and evolves throughout the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
westcentralsbest.com

Hendon Hooker giving Vols best chance to succeed on offense

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s been clear for two weeks, but just in case there were lingering doubts about Tennessee’s quarterback situation, Hendon Hooker eliminated them Saturday. Hooker, the Virginia Tech transfer, won his second game as the Vols’ starting signal caller in emphatic fashion, a 62-24 thumping of Missouri at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee OC Alex Golesh weighs in on Hendon Hooker, state of the Vols' offense

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh spoke to the media Tuesday. Many topics were discussed, including the rise of Hendon Hooker, who was announced as the starting quarterback recently ahead of transfer Joe Milton. Here are his comments on the toughness of Hooker:. After switching around some of the pieces, Golesh...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Columbia#Tigers
ESPN

'Extremely accurate' Hendon Hooker earns starting quarterback spot with Tennessee Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Hendon Hooker has played well enough to finally earn the starting quarterback job at Tennessee. Volunteers football coach Josh Heupel had left open the starter issue the past five weeks after initially naming Joe Milton, a redshirt junior transfer from Michigan. But an injury to Milton opened up the job to Hooker, a redshirt senior transfer from Virginia Tech.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy