CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Today is Oct. 2, 2021

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 8 days ago

Today we celebrate the birthday of a man who helped bring forward the notion of “non-violence,” and the tremendous impact this form of social response has had all over the world in the last century. On the International Day of Non-Violence, created by the United Nations in 2007, we look back on the influence of an Indian activist born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi but known the world over as Mahatma Gandhi. The International Day of Non-Violence honors how Gandhi’s work and legacy has impacted global, non-violent protest.

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 11

Late at night on Sunday, October 10, Saturn retrograde ends. After a five-month period of rebalancing and reflection, the planet of boundaries and discipline is back in full force. It’s now time to treat your ambitions with the seriousness they deserve — to stop wishing and waiting and do what needs to be done.
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

How Pauli Murray’s Trailblazing Advocacy Shaped the World We Know Today

“We can’t comprehend legal movements for justice without understanding Pauli’s role in them,” Chase Strangio, an ACLU attorney, declares partway through “My Name Is Pauli Murray.” This idea reverberates throughout the stirring documentary, which takes a much-needed deep dive into the life and work of Pauli Murray, a highly influential attorney and activist. Using a combination of archival footage, Murray’s own autobiographical words, and interviews with contemporary thinkers, the documentary begins with Murray’s early life and then continues on to chronicle their brilliant legal contributions and trailblazing activism. In addition to their career as a lawyer, Murray was a gender rights...
ENTERTAINMENT
Picayune Item

The Power of God

A friend of mine who lives in New Orleans borrowed my generator because he had no electrical power at his house due to Hurricane Ida. He can’t wait to bring my generator back because that will mean his electrical power is back on. Generator power is usually a temporary solution for when the power goes out at our homes. We don’t want to make using a generator for power a long term solution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce 2021 peace prize

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize is being announced Friday, an award intended to honor an individual or organization that has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.”The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the recipient in Oslo at about 11 a.m. (0900 GMT; 5 a.m. EDT). Last year's prize went to the World Food Program which was established in 1961 at the behest of U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower to fight...
ALFRED NOBEL
Daily Journal

Today in history: Oct. 5

In 2011, Steve Jobs, the Apple founder and former chief executive who’d invented and master-marketed ever sleeker gadgets that transformed everyday technology, died in Palo Alto, California, and more events that happened on this day in history.
PALO ALTO, CA
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Today in history: Oct. 5

In 2011, Steve Jobs, the Apple founder and former chief executive who’d invented and master-marketed ever sleeker gadgets that transformed everyday technology, died in Palo Alto, California, and more events that happened on this day in history.
PALO ALTO, CA
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Today in history: Oct. 5

In 2011, Steve Jobs, the Apple founder and former chief executive who’d invented and master-marketed ever sleeker gadgets that transformed everyday technology, died in Palo Alto, California, and more events that happened on this day in history.
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy