Kansas City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting that killed three people
Kansas City Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that killed two men and one woman. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. Saturday to 27th Street and Spruce Avenue on a call of shots fired. As officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said. When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims who were unresponsive. Emergency crews declared the three victims dead at the scene, Becchina said.www.kansascity.com
