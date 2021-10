The Devils will hold a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon between two of the practice groups that will feature Hischier, Smith, Hughes, Hamilton and more. The New Jersey Devils will hold a scrimmage today at noon which will be live streamed on this site as well as the team's official YouTube channel. The scrimmage, the final before kicking off the preseason Wednesday in Washington, will be between Team A and Team C and feature three 15-minute periods with full stoppages (and the coaches acting as referees).

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO