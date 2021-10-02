Prep football roundup: La Grande finishes strong in win over Burns

LA GRANDE — It wasn’t pretty, but the La Grande football team came from behind to defeat Burns 35-20 in a matchup at Community Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Coming off a tough 44-14 loss to Estacada last week, the Tigers got back in the win column to improve to 3-1 on the year and 3-0 in league play.

Burns set the tone early, scoring right off the opening kickoff. After quickly getting the ball back from La Grande, the Hilanders scored again and established a 12-0 lead. Burns had the Tigers on their back heels early on, dominating the first quarter.

La Grande responded in the second quarter, starting what would result in a 35-8 run to end the game. Two touchdowns and converted extra points in the second quarter gave La Grande a narrow 14-12 lead heading into halftime.

The Tigers kept momentum going in the third quarter, extending their lead to 21-12 with an early score. Both teams went back and forth as La Grande held an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Burns showed life early on in the fourth quarter, coming up with a big touchdown on fourth down. La Grande held the Hilanders on a third down at the Tigers’ 2-yard line, but Burns scored a quarterback sneak on fourth down to cut the lead to 21-20.

With La Grande up by one point midway through the fourth quarter, Brody MacMillan took the game into his own hands. A 27-yard touchdown run with just under six minutes remaining saw La Grande take a 28-20 lead.

With the lead still within one possession, the Tigers forced a quick three-and-out to regain possession. MacMillan broke free for a 48-yard run to start the drive, pushing the ball to the Burns 21-yard line. A few plays later, MacMillan scored a 20-yard rushing touchdown with 1:02 remaining to put the icing on the cake for the La Grande victory. The Tigers held Burns on the final possession to walk away with a 35-20 win in front of a home crowd at Community Stadium.

The victory is a big morale boost for La Grande after a brutal loss to Estacada. The Tigers are back in the win column ahead of three more league games to close out the season.

Up next, La Grande will play at Nyssa/Harper Charter on Oct. 8.

No. 1 Powder Valley blanked by No. 2 Adrian

ADRIAN — In a matchup of top 1A schools, Powder Valley was held scoreless against a dominant Adrian team. Coming into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the OSAA standings, Powder Valley was handed its first loss of the season at the hands of No. 2 Adrian.

The Antelopes set the tone early, scoring a touchdown within the first three minutes of the game. Another score with 2:47 left in the first quarter gave Adrian an early 14-0 lead at the end of one quarter. An additional score in the second quarter gave Adrian a 22-0 lead at halftime.

Powder Valley was held scoreless in the game, as the Antelopes scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to hold a 38-0 lead. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter as Powder Valley fell to Adrian for its first loss of the year.

Adrian, the 2019 1A state champions, showed its strength in a matchup of top football programs. The Badgers fell victim to the Antelopes’ stout defense, being shut out for the first time this year. Powder Valley came into the matchup averaging 48.5 points per game, but could not put points on the board. For Adrian, the team has now outscored opponents 216-8 through its first five games.

The Badgers will look to bounce back next week in a matchup at Union on Oct. 8.

Imbler gets back in the win column

IMBLER — The Imbler football team snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating Sherman/Condon 52-28 on Oct. 1.

Coming off a difficult 50-0 loss to a strong Adrian team, the Panthers responded with a double-digit victory at home.

Up next, Imbler will look to keep momentum going against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Imbler High School.

Cove takes narrow win over Wallowa

COVE — Cove earned its second victory of the season, defeating Wallowa at home on Oct. 1. The Leopards outlasted the Cougars and won 34-28.

Both teams were neck and neck early on, taking a 6-6 tie into the second quarter. Cove earned a narrow 18-14 lead at the half and looked to hold on for a win.

Wallowa did what it could in the third, tightening the deficit to 24-22 heading into the final frame. The Leopards kept the lead late in the game and won 34-28 to take the victory.

Cove improved to 3-2 on the year, while Wallowa fell to 1-2. The Leopards are 2-2 in league play and face an elite Adrian team next week.

Outlaws dominate the Cardinals

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise football team came away with a big win Friday, taking down Ione/Arlington 51-6.

The Outlaws controlled the entirety of the game in a one-sided route over the visiting Cardinals.

The victory improves Enterprise's record to 2-3 on the year, ahead of the team's fourth straight home game next week. The Outlaws will host the Elgin Huskies on Oct. 8.