Dragon Boat Festival returns to Connecticut River in Springfield (photos)

By Steven Nanton, The Republican
 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD -- Slender, pencil-shaped crafts knifed their way up the Connecticut River on Saturday, as teams of synchronized paddlers competed in an ancient Chinese tradition. It was the eighth annual Dragon Boat Festival, a colorful, Asian-themed event featuring Dragon Boat races, food vendors and entertainment. Spectators lined the shore of the river, as 12 teams from throughout New England participated.

