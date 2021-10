PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Preparations are underway for Saturday’s Women’s March for Reproductive Freedom that’s taking place in cities across the country and here in Philadelphia. Many doctors will be marching in scrubs, concerned that court decisions could put women at risk, and many teenagers will be joining their ranks. Local high school students are making signs for Saturday’s Women’s March. “Abortion justice matters a lot to me since I’m a teenager and this issue directly affects teenage girls and their future and education,” Lillie Abella, a high school senior at Lower Merion, said. Abella and Lexi Velez from Central Bucks are organizing students for...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO