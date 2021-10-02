Offense explodes in soccer's route of Chicago State
ABILENE – Six Wildcats put the ball in the back of the net, Chayse Thorn had a pair of assists, and the ACU soccer team dominated the Chicago State Cougars Saturday afternoon, 6-1, for its second straight win. ACU (4-4-1, 2-0-1 WAC) led 1-0, CSU then tied it with a penalty goal, and then the 'Cats rattled off five straight scores to pull away. The six goals are the most goals in a game in two seasons for the Wildcats, who wrapped up their six-game home stand with a 3-2-1 record.acusports.com
