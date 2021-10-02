CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers LB Murray Jr. questionable due to ankle injury

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills, which were open to media, and was carted off. It is the same ankle that Murray injured during the first quarter of the Chargers 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19, but did return to the game. Los Angeles also listed cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as questionable due to a shoulder issue. Defensive lineman Justin Jones as out due to a calf injury.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
SportsGrid

Keenan Allen Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers report wide receiver Keenan Allen was limited in practice because of an ankle injury. https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1443703041086025735. The injury is worth monitoring, with Allen as a significant piece of the Chargers receiving corps, responsible for a team-leading 27% of the target share. In a Week 3 30-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen was targeted 12 times, catching eight passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Jr. ruled out for MNF vs. Las Vegas Raiders

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills on Saturday and was carted off. It's the same ankle Murray injured during the first quarter of the Chargers' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
chatsports.com

Los Angeles Chargers place LB Kenneth Murray Jr., DL Justin Jones on injured reserve

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and defensive lineman Justin Jones on injured reserve Monday, the team announced shortly before they took on the Las Vegas Raiders. Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills on Saturday and was carted off the practice field....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenneth Murray#Ankle Injury#American Football#Ap Sports#Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Dallas Cowboys
Idaho8.com

Browns left searching for answers after squandering lead

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have twice built double-digit leads on the road against quality teams this season. And twice they squandered those leads and lost. Sunday was the latest disappointment for the Browns as they were up 14 points early in the third quarter, yet lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42. Behind the Browns’ electric running game and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s fantastic play, the game turned into a wild shootout and that didn’t bode well for the injury-plagued Browns. The Chargers scored 26 fourth-quarter points and converted three fourth-down plays had another fourth down play aided by a penalty.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Herbert’s 398 Yards, Ekeler 3 TDs Lead Chargers Over Browns

INGLEWOOD (AP) – Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score with 1:31 remaining, as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild shootout Sunday. Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014. The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points. Ekeler finished with 119 scrimmage yards (66 rushing,...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy