CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How Parents Feed Kids Is Linked to Emotional Eating

By Featured Open Neuroscience Articles Psychology
Neuroscience News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Overall, restrictive eating was the only feeding practice that linked parent and child emotional eating. Most people are familiar with using food as a way to get through a trying time. Known as emotional eating, for some it can be a perfectly appropriate strategy for managing hard feelings, but...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

Laziness and Depression: Why Some People Get Them Mixed Up

Lack of motivation can sometimes be confused with laziness, particularly if you live with depression. But they aren’t the same, and using these labels doesn’t help. Lately, you haven’t been wanting to do anything. Zero. Except, maybe, lay on the couch and scroll social media. Or, maybe you’ve been begrudgingly...
MENTAL HEALTH
ksl.com

Co-regulating Emotions: Here are 3 ways parents can help kids manage their feelings

Co-regulating emotions is a learning experience for your kids. If you’ve been around babies, you have probably heard the term self-soothe. It’s an important step for their development. Self-regulating is an important skill for kids of all ages to master. The secret is to help your kids by co-regulating their emotions.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
thedoctorstv.com

How Parents Can Set Boundaries for Their Kids on Social Media

What can parents do if their kids are deeply into TikTok? Psychologist Dr. Lauren Hazzouri shares that we still need to parent our kids. She shares that parents need to set clear boundaries on their kids’ social media. Find out what she thinks a healthy time limit on social media would be.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IFLScience

Eating More Fruit And Vegetables Linked To Better Childhood Mental Health

It is universally accepted that eating our five a day can do wonders for our physical health. However, the links between diet and mental wellbeing, particularly in children, are not so well understood. A new study from the University of East Anglia has found that secondary school children who eat a larger number of fruit and vegetables tend to have better mental health scores.
MENTAL HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

How parents differ over COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Some parents worry about long-terms effects of COVID-19, others about lack of long-term vaccine studies. This weekend the CEO of Pfizer said the company plans to submit data within days to federal regulators for emergency use authorization of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Last week the drugmaker shared data showing the shot was both safe and effective in the age group.
KIDS
Vegetarian Times

Research Finds Parents Are Feeding Kids Fast Food More Often Amid the Pandemic

Parents across the United States are turning to fast food meals to feed their children more often in the era of pandemic-linked disruption, stress, and economic uncertainty, according to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. In the survey, parents reported increasing the frequency with which they picked up fast food for their kids compared to before the pandemic, with one in five saying they’ve increased the number of fast food meals per week.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Eating#University Of Oregon#Elementary School#The College Of Education
thedoctorstv.com

How Parents Can Best Protect Kids from COVID According to an Infectious Disease Expert

Infectious disease expert Dr. Paul Offit has important information for parents concerned about the rise in childhood COVID infections. With the spike in childhood cases and the vaccine not being approved for people under the age of 12 -- along with mask mandates being rescinded and looser safety precautions in certain areas -- many parents are on edge and wondering how they can best protect their child from COVID.
KIDS
Boston Globe

New school year, same COVID anxiety. How parents can help kids (and themselves) cope

Years ago, long before “coronavirus” was a household term, I came to a realization about raising my two kids: I might not be able to control when they nap, whether they want to play trombone, or if they end up getting onto the baseball team. Attempting to engineer a child’s future is futile and counterproductive. The best we can do is keep them happy and safe.
BOSTON, MA
defendernetwork.com

Children & COVID: Doctor offers parents emotional health tips for kids

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a rude awakening to the lives many families, their children and schools that educate them. A little over a year ago, families had to quickly adjust during the pandemic lockdown, school and child care closures, home confinement, social distancing and virtual learning. The disruption of a predictable daily routine structure and sense of security has exacerbated existing mental health conditions among young people.
KIDS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Links Kids’ Mental Wellbeing With Nutrition

Children who eat more fruit and vegetables have better mental health, according to a study from the University of East Anglia, published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. Lead researcher Prof Ailsa Welch, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “We know that poor mental wellbeing is a major issue for young people and is likely to have long-term negative consequences. The pressures of social media and modern school culture have been touted as potential reasons for a rising prevalence of low mental wellbeing in children and young people. And there is a growing recognition of the importance of mental health and wellbeing in early life—not least because adolescent mental health problems often persist into adulthood, leading to poorer life outcomes and achievement. While the links between nutrition and physical health are well understood, until now, not much has been known about whether nutrition plays a part in children’s emotional wellbeing. So, we set out to investigate the association between dietary choices and mental wellbeing among schoolchildren.”
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Star-Tribune

Cupp: Instagram Kids, children and parents

Imagine if the tobacco companies, given everything we know about the dangers of smoking, announced they were making cigarettes especially designed for kids aged 10-12. Then, imagine they said they were doing it because they believed their cigarettes were actually good for kids, that “developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” and that making cigarettes for tweens will “reduce the incentive for people under the age of 13 to lie about their age.”
KIDS
Neuroscience News

What Makes Adult Children Cut Ties With Parents

Summary: Mothers who report estrangement from their adult children report they often believe their ex-husbands, and the current partner of the child is responsible for the break in their relationships. Additionally, some cite mental health problems experienced by their child as a factor for estrangement. Source: Ohio State University. A...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily News-Record

How Is Your Emotional Intelligence?

Your emotional intelligence will be the most important skill in the workforce of the future. With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more and more a part of the workplace, humans will become more valuable for what makes them distinctively human. Your ability to work with other people will be what sets you apart from machines — and from other humans.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

How parents should talk to kids about Gabby Petito: Expert weighs in

As Gabby Petito news coverage continues, one expert is sharing how parents can speak to their children about the case in age-appropriate manners. Stephanie Samar, a New York-based clinical psychologist who specializes in mood and anxiety disorders in children across the lifespan, spoke with Fox News on the subject. "We're...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy