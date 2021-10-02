‘He changed the game’: Dolphins, NFL celebrate Shula’s life

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don Shula became the NFL’s gold standard for coaching. But he didn’t just win games. He won over fans. For years, Debbie Gallagher Beans ran the Dolphins Booster Club. In it’s heyday, Shula often appeared at their events, helping them raise money for charity. And when the club went on road trips, Shula noticed, like when they turned out enmasse once in New Orleans. Gallagher Beans recalls the coach came over to their section behind the end zone to greet them, leaving Saints fans around them speechless. “He’s like God to us,” she recalls the Saints fans saying. Shula the NFL icon was...

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO