Happy Birthday City of San Luis! This year we turned 42 and we are celebrating! Join us October 2, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm at Joe Orduño Park as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and the 42nd Anniversary of the incorporation of our city! Come and enjoy a fun evening for the whole family with live music, a kids area, food vendors, beer garden and much more! Great live entertainment by Voces del Rancho, La Sonora Dinamita, Rubén de la Cruz and Morros del Garage! Don't miss out! See you October 2nd at 6:00 pm! Free Admission.

FESTIVAL ・ 10 DAYS AGO