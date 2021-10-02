CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Joins Amy Schumer at Women's March

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing. Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and longtime friend Amy Schumer united this weekend at one of the many marches to protest in favor of women's reproductive rights. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the comedian, who recently revealed she underwent a hysterectomy to treat...

Kanani Hale
8d ago

should be call the killer babies march. Not women march cause no real women would abort there child

Jennifer Lawrence Bares Baby Bump for One of Her Cutest Maternity Looks

This mama-to-be is fit and fab! Pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence showcased an adorable and sporty maternity style as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 3. The Oscar-winner showcased her bare baby bump for the first time while wearing a black cropped tank top and matching leggings and flat sandals. Jennifer's rep confirmed one month ago that the star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The two married in October 2019. After largely keeping out of the spotlight for more than a year amid the Covid-19 pandemic and while juggling a busy filming schedule, Jennifer has been spotted out in public more often since her pregnancy was confirmed. The star, who...
Celebrity Gossip: Aladdin, Jennifer Garner, Shannen Doherty and More!

ALADDIN GOES DARK: Broadway‘s Aladdin has to go dark to keep COVID-19 under control. Friday’s performance was canceled and all of the shows until October 12th have been canceled due to breakthrough cases being reported within the show’s cast and crew. The show reopened Tuesday after 18 months of darkness. “This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again,” Dr. Blythe Adamson, the epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a statement.
Jennifer Lawrence, where she lives: the actress’s house

Jennifer Lawrence’s home in the heart of Los Angeles is one of the largest and most luxurious ever seen in Hollywood. We reveal everything about the star’s residence. You have seen his films, but have you ever wondered where do you live? Let’s delve into this aspect of the life of Jennifer Lawrence, star of the cinema and the face of many hits on the golden planet Hollywood! Here is the residence in which the actress lives when she is in Los Angeles, in the magical womb of one Beverly Hills that smells of luxury and unprecedented excesses …
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Look Head Over Heels in Love During Outing

Watch: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing. It's safe to say Jennifer Lawrence has the pregnancy glow!. The Oscar-winning actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked more in love than ever during a PDA-filled outing with the art gallery director. On Friday, Oct. 8, the couple enjoyed an afternoon lunch in New York City's downtown Manhattan area and didn't shy away from showing their affection for one another.
What Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer's protest signs said at Rally for Abortion Justice, more news

Amy Schumer joins pregnant Jennifer Lawrence at D.C. Women's March. Longtime pals Jennifer Lawrence, who recently confirmed she's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, and Amy Schumer, who recently underwent major surgery due to endometriosis — which included removing her uterus — were among the many famous faces who turned out for the Women's March on Oct. 2. Photos posted on Amy's Instagram over the weekend showed the stars at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., one of multiple cities nationwide that hosted events focused on protesting the new Texas law SB8, which bans abortion in most cases, including rape and incest, after a heartbeat is detected. Despite the serious nature of the protest, Amy managed to slide a joke into her caption for a photo that showed her standing beside J.Law, protest signs in hand (Amy's read "Abortion is essential" while J.Law's read "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies"). "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant," Amy captioned the pic, "but we out here." Last month, Amy revealed she'd said goodbye to both her uterus and her appendix because of endometriosis complications. Alyssa Milano, Debbie Allen and Patricia Arquette spoke at a simultaneous Women's March in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian West Chooses Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, John Cena in ‘Bachelorette’ Spoof on ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian West took on the Bachelorette as host of Saturday Night Live after years of the NBC sketch variety show spooring her own reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As part of a larger night that saw the influencer taking shots at her family and herself in her monologue and other sketches, Kardashian West took comedic aim at one of reality TV’s most popular franchises — The Bachelorette. A blonde Kim in a yellow dress played Rochelle, the latest person looking to find love on the faux series The Dream Guy. “I have no doubt in my mind that...
Jennifer Lawrence Walks in the Rally for Abortion Justice March in D.C.

Jennifer Lawrence has shown her support for abortion rights. The Silver Linings Playbook actor attended the Rally for Abortion Justice with comedian Amy Schumer, yesterday in D.C. The rally, organized by the Women's March movement, was one of hundreds of nationwide protests, where activists protested the recent restrictive bans passed in Texas and proposed in other states.
Amy Schumer, Raven Symoné & More Speak Out For Abortion Rights At 2021 Women’s Marches

Tons of famous women used their voice and platform to fight for reproductive rights as part of the 2021 Women’s March!. Women, nonbinary people, and men all across the United States showed support for abortion rights on Saturday October 2 as part of the Women’s March. Besides the main march in Washington D.C., there were over 600 sister marches across the country, including in New York and Los Angeles. Many female celebrities used their platform to show their support for the women’s march and access to reproductive healthcare.
Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar winner might eventually behave like Hollywood royalty. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen soon. When Lawrence spills her most embarrassing moments with an unfiltered delivery, she’s your best friend opening up after too many glasses of wine.
Kim Kardashian Attempts To Find Her ‘Dream Guy’ As She Hilariously Picks Amy Schumer & Chris Rock

Kim Kardashian had a bevy of handsome men to choose from in this ‘Bachelorette’ spoof, including Tyler Cameron, Chase Crawford, John Cena and Jesse Williams!. After years of spoofing Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Saturday Night Live finally welcomed Kim Kardashian, 40, to Studio 8H. The reality star brought the laughs in plenty of sketches, including an epic star-studded version of The Bachelorette dubbed “The Dreamy Guy.” In the sketch, a blonde haired Kim — going by the name Rochelle — attempted to find her husband from a roster of handsome A-Listers including Chris Rock, Jessie Williams, John Cena, Chase Crawford, and Tyler Cameron!
The Real Story Behind Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Whirlwind Romance

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have been mastering the marriage game since they tied the knot in 2011. They recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, with Reese describing their life together as filled with "Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures." While you’ve probably seen one, or several, of the adorable couple shots she's posted to her Instagram, you may not be aware of just how inspiring their love story is.
