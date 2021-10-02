Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Joins Amy Schumer at Women's March

Amy Schumer joins pregnant Jennifer Lawrence at D.C. Women's March. Longtime pals Jennifer Lawrence, who recently confirmed she's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, and Amy Schumer, who recently underwent major surgery due to endometriosis — which included removing her uterus — were among the many famous faces who turned out for the Women's March on Oct. 2. Photos posted on Amy's Instagram over the weekend showed the stars at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., one of multiple cities nationwide that hosted events focused on protesting the new Texas law SB8, which bans abortion in most cases, including rape and incest, after a heartbeat is detected. Despite the serious nature of the protest, Amy managed to slide a joke into her caption for a photo that showed her standing beside J.Law, protest signs in hand (Amy's read "Abortion is essential" while J.Law's read "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies"). "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant," Amy captioned the pic, "but we out here." Last month, Amy revealed she'd said goodbye to both her uterus and her appendix because of endometriosis complications. Alyssa Milano, Debbie Allen and Patricia Arquette spoke at a simultaneous Women's March in Los Angeles.

