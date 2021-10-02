HOODOO Mural Festival uniting community one painting at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can take in the sights of the arts today over at The HOODOO Mural Festival.

Event organizers second the festival will go until 11 p.m. tonight on Polk Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue. The HOODOO Mural Festival celebrates the completion of artists painting five walls over the span of one week in downtown Amarillo.

The festival was established in 2019 and serves to unite the community using public art, urban beautification and creativity in an outdoor gallery located in downtown Amarillo. HOODOO officials tell us the event is funded with private money.

The artist lineup for this year’s event includes Amarillo native Natalie Fletcher (first place winner of season one of Body Wars) Clovis native Drew Merritt and Blank Spaces Murals.

“We are excited about this year’s lineups. After a crazy 2020, it will be great to have a celebration downtown,” said Event Chair Andrew Hall. “We had more than 100 artists from all over the world apply. We feel the ones that were selected will be a wonderful addition to the murals we already have in our community and our downtown.”

This year’s festival will include a music festival, organizers added. The musical lineup is: Washed Out (DJ set), Nané, Kaelin Ellis, Corbin Cary, Rupert the Duke, Vamping and a silent disco with local DJs. Attendees to the event can also enjoy live painting, art demonstrations and food trucks. Ticket prices start at $25.

For ticket information, click here.