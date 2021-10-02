As a kid, he saw Erik Karlsson play in Finland. Now he might start the year as his Sharks teammate

SAN JOSE – As an 11-year-old growing up in Finland, Santeri Hatakka got to see Erik Karlsson when he was on the cusp of superstardom. Karlsson at that point was already three full years into his NHL career and a Norris Trophy winner. But he was playing for Jokerit of Helsinki – where Hatakka first started to play hockey — while the NHL was in a work stoppage at the start of the 2012-2013 season.