CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

As a kid, he saw Erik Karlsson play in Finland. Now he might start the year as his Sharks teammate

By Curtis Pashelka
Vacaville Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE – As an 11-year-old growing up in Finland, Santeri Hatakka got to see Erik Karlsson when he was on the cusp of superstardom. Karlsson at that point was already three full years into his NHL career and a Norris Trophy winner. But he was playing for Jokerit of Helsinki – where Hatakka first started to play hockey — while the NHL was in a work stoppage at the start of the 2012-2013 season.

www.thereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Sharks forward says Adin Hill’s first start was ‘a glimpse of how good he is”

SAN JOSE — New Sharks forward Lane Pederson feels it’s OK for fans of the team to trust what they see when it comes to goaltender Adin Hill. Demonstrating some of the traits that led general manager Doug Wilson this summer to send a second-round draft pick and goalie Josef Korenar to the Arizona Coyotes for his services, Hill stopped 21 of 23 shots to lead the Sharks to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Returns to practice

Karlsson (thumb) was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Karlsson doesn't seem to be significantly limited by his thumb problem and could be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason tilt against the Kings. Last season saw Karlsson post his lowest point total (22) since the 2012-13 campaign, when he was limited to just 17 games.
NHL
Vacaville Reporter

San Jose Sharks prepare to start regular season without Evander Kane

SAN JOSE – When it came time for Kevin Labanc to provide proof that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Sharks winger simply showed his CDC vaccination card to one of the team’s trainers and was on his way. “There’s not much more to it than that,” Labanc said...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Andrew Cogliano
Person
Nick Bonino
Person
Kevin Labanc
Person
Nicolas Meloche
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Dylan Gambrell
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Erik Karlsson
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks Predictions: What Will Hill’s Save % Be? More Points, Burns or Karlsson?

Kyle and JD look at some player props from BetOnline.ag and mix in our own bold predictions for the San Jose Sharks this year. What will be Adin Hill’s save percentage be this year? How many goals will Tomas Hertl score this season? (10:30) Is Logan Couture a lock to score over 20.5 goals this year? (15:00) Who will have more points this season, Erik Karlsson or Brent Burns? (20:30) Where will the San Jose Sharks power play rank this season? (27:00)
NHL
Vacaville Reporter

Sharks 4, Golden Knights 0: Eklund shines, Dahlen fits in and Hill tunes up

SAN JOSE – William Eklund took control of the puck inside the Sharks’ blue line and immediately started up the ice. Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Nicolas Hague and Zach Whitecloud collided as they started to backcheck in the neutral zone, setting up a two-on-none for Eklund and Rudolfs Balcers. Eklund...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Sharks#Norris Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
arcamax.com

The Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries.
NHL
Vacaville Reporter

Sharks assign one winger to the Barracuda, claim another off waivers

SAN JOSE – The Sharks assigned winger Adam Raska to the Barracuda on Thursday and claimed another, Jonah Gadjovich, off of waivers. Gadjovich, 22, was waived by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. He played 100 games over the last three seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, collecting 45 points and 81 penalty minutes.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Five Trade Candidates to Watch as 2021-22 NHL Season Approaches

The 2021-22 NHL schedule begins on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Here's a look at several players already featuring prominently in the rumor mill as trade candidates. Eichel's ongoing standoff with the Sabres over which medical procedure he'll undergo for a herniated disc in his neck has also stalled the club's efforts to move him. Stripped of his captaincy after failing his training-camp medical, there's no end in sight to this impasse.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy