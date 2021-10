Aggie-owned small business Nostalgia Novelties offers sustainably sourced, pre-loved items for a reasonable price. Run through Instagram by recent graduate Madaleine Merka, Class of 2021, Nostalgia Novelties is an antique and thrift shop based in Bryan. Though it was started less than a year ago, the account has grown quickly, its followers now totalling almost 2,500, many of whom are fellow Aggies. Merka said the business will continue to branch out and is planning to attend local markets and other vendor events.

