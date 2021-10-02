Hilda Jose Garrancho
Hilda Jose Garrancho, age 74, of Fruitland Park, passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2021 at The Villages Hospice House in The Villages. The youngest of her four siblings, Hilda was born May 8th, 1947 in Danbury, CT. After graduating from Danbury High School in 1965, she received her RN from the St Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. Hilda specialized in renal dialysis nursing in a career that spanned over 40 years in both Connecticut and Florida. During that time she also earned her BSN from Florida Atlantic University.www.villages-news.com
