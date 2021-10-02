CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Seok Cheon Gushes Over Girls' Generation Seohyun's Kind Personality

Cover picture for the articleEntertainer Hong Seok Cheon could not help but praise Girls’ Generation member Seohyun for her fantastic personality. Keep on reading for all the details!. On September 26, Hong Seok Cheon shared some new photos on his Instagram account. In the published images, Hong Seok Cheon is seen with Girls’ Generation member Seohyun. The two are seen making playful poses for the camera as they stand next to each other.

