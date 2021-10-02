CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 25 years, Judge Judy’s longtime baliff has been fired.

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Judy has a new bailiff. There’s a new bailiff in town after 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side. Judge Judy is taking her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show called Judy Justice, but Byrd is nowhere to be found, according to TV Line. Judy Justice will premiere on Monday, November 1st. Kevin Rasco, a new bailiff, is featured on Season 1 of the streaming platform. Judge Judy introduces the new cast of legal assistants who will join her on the show, including Rasco, in a new trailer for the new court show. Judge Judy is also seen in the trailer with two newcomers: court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 14

my tide
6d ago

that happens alot turn your back on you no matter how many years you work with someone plenty of people have the same story sad but so true

Reply
4
Erma Aaron
6d ago

that is what happen when you think that you are her friend,she is a heifer any way,Byrd,you hold on God got your back!❤

Reply
5
Sherry Nelson
6d ago

if l was him I would be glad to get away from judge Judy's negative energy. All thous years that had to be taxing.

Reply
4
