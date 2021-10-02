After 25 years, Judge Judy’s longtime baliff has been fired.
Judge Judy has a new bailiff. There’s a new bailiff in town after 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side. Judge Judy is taking her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show called Judy Justice, but Byrd is nowhere to be found, according to TV Line. Judy Justice will premiere on Monday, November 1st. Kevin Rasco, a new bailiff, is featured on Season 1 of the streaming platform. Judge Judy introduces the new cast of legal assistants who will join her on the show, including Rasco, in a new trailer for the new court show. Judge Judy is also seen in the trailer with two newcomers: court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose.districtchronicles.com
