After 25 years, Judge Judy’s longtime baliff has been fired.

Judge Judy fans are not pleased with Judy Sheindlin's decision not to invite Petri Hawkins Byrd onto her new show, Judy Justice. Byrd was Judge Judy's bailiff throughout the show's entire 25-year run and worked with Sheindlin when she was a Manhattan family court judge. The new series debuts in November on IMDB TV and fans quickly noted Byrd's absence from the show's trailer. Entertainment Weekly reached out to Byrd to find out what happened. He tells the magazine that he found out about Justice Judy the same way almost everyone else did, by Sheindlin's announcement on a March 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to Byrd, Sheindlin never discussed the new show with him, even while filming Judge Judy's 25th and final season through the pandemic, with Scheindlin presiding remotely. At the same time, Byrd worked on-set with the crew.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO