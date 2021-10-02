CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Look At Stone Ocean Jotaro Nendoroid

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stone Ocean is set to sweep in this December on Netflix, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure diving into the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of the Stardust Crusader and wielder of the Stand Star Platinum, Jotaro Kujo. With the upcoming sixth part of the anime adaptation on the way, the strange anime franchise is creating new merchandise to harken the arrival of Stone Free and the numerous other Stands that will populate the maximum-security in prison, with the company Good Smile sharing a new look at the upcoming Nendoroid for Jotaro and his new aesthetic in Stone Ocean.

