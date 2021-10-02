JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Look At Stone Ocean Jotaro Nendoroid

One Piece stunned fans with the Akazaya Nine's attack on Kaido with the newest episode of the anime! The anime is quickly approaching the monumental 1000th episode of the series overall, and it's at just the right time as the war for Wano is truly kicking into gear. With Luffy and the others sneaking their way through Onigashima, it seems now that the raid on the island will truly and finally begin now that the Akazaya Nine have made their way to Kaido and took him on in an impressive first foray for this war overall.

