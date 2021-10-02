Chadron Rolls Past Sidney, Stays Unbeaten
CHADRON - An opening 57-yard kickoff return by junior Xander Provance and a pair of runs by senior Dawson Dunbar was all it took for Chadron to take a lead they would not relinquish on the way to a 35-6 win over Sidney Friday night in Chadron. With the win the Cardinals move to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in C1-8 district play. After opening the season with a pair of wins, Sidney falls to 2-4 on the year and 0-1 in the district.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 0