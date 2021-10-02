Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 16:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:56:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell; Texas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
