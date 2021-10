Ask any classic rock fan in New Orleans and they will tell you that the next few months contain a concert calendar unlike any other in recent memory. Despite living in a pandemic for a year-and-a-half, and absolutely zero chance of herd immunity in sight, people on either side of the vaccination issue can look forward to seeing some real rock legends in the Big Easy. In fact, this lineup is a veritable who's who of past inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO