Missouri football: Eli Drinkwitz reacts to Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee
After a 2-2 start to the 2021 season, Missouri had a great chance to score a win against Tennessee at home on Saturday. Instead, the Volunteers mauled the Tigers, 62-14. After the game, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was visibly frustrated by his team's performance in front of the fans at Faurot Field in Columbia. In his postgame press conference, Drinkwitz was asked several questions about his defense, which allowed 683 yards of total offense, and he even had to address whether he would consider a coordinator change. Drinkwitz also emphasized the importance of the team sticking together through a tough start in order to make progress down the road.247sports.com
