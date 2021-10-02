Craven County deputy shot during Friday night incident expected to recover; suspect facing numerous charges, SBI investigating

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Harley O’Conner, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Cleveland Avenue in Grover, NC. O’Conner is 5’7” tall with brown hair and brown […]

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO