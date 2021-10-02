Craven County deputy shot during Friday night incident expected to recover; suspect facing numerous charges, SBI investigating

View more in
Craven County, NC
Another arrest made in connection to Charlotte shooting that left teen dead
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third arrest has been made in connection to last week’s shooting that left a 19-year-old dead, Charlotte Police said Sunday. Damion Mcdonald, 20, was contacted Saturday by officers, interviewed, and then arrested and faces multiple charges including armed robbery. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. […]
6-year-old among 4 killed in I-77 wrong-way collision in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people tragically were killed in a head-on collision involving a car that was driving in the wrong direction on I-77 overnight Sunday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday along I-77 by the 80-mile marker. Two […]
Man shot to death in Southwest Charlotte in latest homicide
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot to death in the city’s latest homicide investigation, Charlotte Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11 p.m. Saturday near 10800 Southern Loop Blvd. in southwest Charlotte where 485 and I-77 cross paths. A man, later identified as 46-year-old Edy Alvarado, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lancaster man fatally shoots woman during argument, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster man shot and killed a woman during a verbal dispute Saturday, the Lancaster Police Department said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12 p.m. on Saturday near 2300 Caroline court. Lancaster resident Takeisha Massey, 38, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the […]
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift, GBI offering $17k reward
ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer has been gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was shot Saturday around 1 a.m. outside the Alamo Police Department by Damien Ferguson, 43. The suspect remained on the loose Saturday […]
Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Harley O’Conner, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Cleveland Avenue in Grover, NC. O’Conner is 5’7” tall with brown hair and brown […]
27-year-old killed following gunfire exchange with Lancaster deputies
An officer was injured in a shooting that occurred Friday evening at The Court at Redstone apartment complex in Indian Land.
19 and 17-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Charlotte teen, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old and 17-year-old have both been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte teenager this week, CMPD announced. The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the 3900 block of Farmington Ridge Parkway. As CMPD officers arrived to the scene, they found […]
Sheriff: Burke County man runs into shed, attempts to hide meth and other drugs before caught red-handed
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County man is facing multiple drug-related charges after he was caught red-handed attempting to hide methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, Sept. 30, investigators arrived to a home along Mount Hebron Avenue where they made contact with several […]
Car plows into North Carolina burger restaurant, killing 1 and injuring 3
The car hit four people who were waiting in the parking lot waiting for food, police said.
Sheriff: Grandmother wanted for abducting 4-year-old grandson in Lincoln County, on the run since June
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who abducted her 4-year-old grandson and has been evading deputies since June. According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Antwan Tillman, 4, was taken by his maternal grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman, and has not […]
Pineville PD: 9-year-old killed after being struck by a vehicle near hotel
PINEVILLE/SOUTH CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pineville Police say a 9-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a hotel Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident at the Suburban Lodge. Police say the driver involved in the accident remained on the scene and was cooperative.
Authorities seeking help finding NC woman missing for nearly a week
According to the sheriff's office, Mary Elizabeth McDonald, 22, of Carrboro, has not been seen since Oct. 2 and has not been in contact with her family or friends since then.
Coroner: Body found in creek in remote area of Lancaster County identified, homicide investigation underway
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man’s body that was found in the water near a bridge in the remote area of southern Lancaster County has been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Casier Izzard, 46, of Heath Springs, South Carolina. According to the Lancaster County […]
Woman charged with bringing loaded gun in bag to NC kindergartener
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have identified a woman arrested after a kindergarten student in Robeson County was found with a loaded gun at school. The loaded handgun was found by a teacher in a student’s bag at Tanglewood Elementary School Monday morning, Glen Burnette said. Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police […]
Homeless woman charged with choking teen outside Queens restaurant: NYPD
QUEENS, N.Y. — Police arrested a homeless woman on Saturday after she allegedly choked a 16-year-old girl while the teen sat at an outdoor dining table in Queens earlier this week. The chilling incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened on Monday just after 5:20 p.m. at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near […]
Man charged in 3 murders thought pharmacist brother was killing people with COVID vaccine, investigators say
A Maryland man accused of murdering three people, including his pharmacist brother, may have been motivated by his distrust of the government and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Four people rescued from sinking boat at Lake Wylie, Medic says
LAKE WYLIE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people were rescued from Lake Wylie Saturday night, Medic says. They were rescued around 8:00 p.m. after their boat sank in the water near the Wilkinson Boulevard bridge. At this time, it’s unclear what caused their boat to sink. Medic says everyone rescued was evaluated for cold water […]
Lawsuit filed against SC police chief over inappropriate messages sent during Myrtle Beach conference
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Town of Sullivan’s Island and its Chief of Police, Chris Griffin, for an incident that occurred during a vendor exposition in November 2019. Court documents show the plaintiffs, Emily Ward and Latane Gooding, were working at the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association Annual […]
Postal worker killed on route; ex-neighbor confesses, cites poisoning
A former neighbor has confessed to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania because he believed the mail carrier poisoned him and his family with cyanide, a federal official said.
