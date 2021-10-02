CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
telegram.com

GRID BITS: LaRose's historic Saturday, a rare score and more facts and figures leading into Week 4

With another week of Central Mass. high school football coming up, Bill Ballou takes a look at some interesting facts, figures and milestones to keep an eye on. Angelo LaRose’s performance Saturday, when South beat St. Paul by 30-19 with LaRose gaining 383 yards on 47 carries, was memorable but not a record-breaker. Cody Titus of St. Bernard’s had 51 carries on Sept. 30, 2011 and ran for 436 yards two weeks later. LaRose is in line for some Central Mass. seasonal records.
WORCESTER, MA
nahl.com

Saturday Scores: Wilderness, Norsemen extend streaks with sweeps

Janesville 5 @ MN Wilderness 6 - For the second straight night, the Minnesota Wilderness grabbed a 6-5 win over the Janesville Jets. Ethan Wolthers led the team with two goals and two assists as he scored the game winning goal with 33 seconds left in regulation. Hayden Kruse and Bobby Metz each had a goal and an assist while Nicholas Rexine and Gunnar Thoreson also contributed goals for the Wilderness. Jan Lasak notched a hat trick in the loss for Janesville. Brendan Doyle had a goal and an assist for the Jets. Mack Keryluk also scored in the loss. Jacob Zacharewicz made 22 saves to improve to 4-1 on the season while Michael D’Orazio stopped 25 shots to fall to 0-3-1.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Prep Football#Schaumburg 12#Scorestream Inc
Frankfort Times

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL - 10/10/2021. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Packers' Crosby caps bad day for kickers with game-winner

CINCINNATI (AP) — Talk about difficult decisions. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a huge one to make late in overtime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He could have gone on fourth-and-inches to extend the drive, or allow Mason Crosby — who had missed three straight field goal attempts and an extra point in the game — to attempt a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in OT.
NFL
Frankfort Times

10-man Colorado scores 3 late goals to beat Minnesota 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios and Lucas Esteves scored late goals to give the 10-man Colorado Rapids a 3-1 comeback victory over Minnesota United on Sunday. After falling behind on Adrien Hunou’s first-half and losing Danny Wilson to a red card in the 57th minute, Colorado...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Fields throws 1st TD pass, Chicago's defense dominates Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears' defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory Sunday. Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2), who were accompanied by...
NFL
PennLive.com

Penn State-Iowa storylines to start the week: The Hawkeyes’ amazing turnover margin, the Lions’ tenacious duo, more

It does not figure to be a great day for offensive play next Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa hosts Penn State in a battle of 5-0 teams and both sides feature elite defenses. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions are the nation’s No. 2 and No. 3 scoring defenses, respectively. Iowa is allowing an average of just 11.6 points, Penn State 12 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Cardinals use Hopkins, stellar defense to beat 49ers 17-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, riding a stellar defensive performance to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the football despite tight...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hurts was quiet in the run game for the better part of three quarters, often handing off on zone-read options instead of keeping the ball. That all changed with the game on the line.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Vikes survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions on Sunday after new Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. Joseph made four field goals,...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Eagles' 21-18 comeback win typifies team's 'Dawg Mentality'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the “Dawg Mentality,” and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn’t move the ball and things were looking mighty bleak through most of the first three quarters.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Wisconsin dismisses running back Jalen Berger from team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play Saturday in Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory at Illinois.
WISCONSIN STATE
Frankfort Times

Mickelson wins again on Champions; Ko goes wire-to-wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Zia Park Early Entries, Sunday October 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Apolitical Corona (L), 124K. Enriquez-Arenivas8-9-3Alfredo Gomez. 2I Aint Jo Dynasty (L), 124E. Lujan6-2-8Jorge Brito. 3Makin a Candy Run (L), 124J. Leos8-10-7Jaime Aldavaz, Sr. 4Time Heist , 124A. Rivera3-6-xEbert Munoz. 5First Featured Jet (M), 124O. Cordovax-x-xGuadalupe Munoz, Jr. 6Shez Eagle (L), 124B. Barraza4-4-xEmily Cardenas. 7Apollitical J...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Texans fall apart in 2nd half of 25-22 loss to New England

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans looked to be on the way to their first win since the opener after building a nice lead with a solid first half Sunday against the New England Patriots. Instead, a second half filled with mistakes, penalties and a bizarre punt for no yards...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy