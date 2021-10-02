Saturday's Scores

With another week of Central Mass. high school football coming up, Bill Ballou takes a look at some interesting facts, figures and milestones to keep an eye on. Angelo LaRose’s performance Saturday, when South beat St. Paul by 30-19 with LaRose gaining 383 yards on 47 carries, was memorable but not a record-breaker. Cody Titus of St. Bernard’s had 51 carries on Sept. 30, 2011 and ran for 436 yards two weeks later. LaRose is in line for some Central Mass. seasonal records.
Janesville 5 @ MN Wilderness 6 - For the second straight night, the Minnesota Wilderness grabbed a 6-5 win over the Janesville Jets. Ethan Wolthers led the team with two goals and two assists as he scored the game winning goal with 33 seconds left in regulation. Hayden Kruse and Bobby Metz each had a goal and an assist while Nicholas Rexine and Gunnar Thoreson also contributed goals for the Wilderness. Jan Lasak notched a hat trick in the loss for Janesville. Brendan Doyle had a goal and an assist for the Jets. Mack Keryluk also scored in the loss. Jacob Zacharewicz made 22 saves to improve to 4-1 on the season while Michael D’Orazio stopped 25 shots to fall to 0-3-1.
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL - 10/10/2021. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Talk about difficult decisions. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a huge one to make late in overtime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He could have gone on fourth-and-inches to extend the drive, or allow Mason Crosby — who had missed three straight field goal attempts and an extra point in the game — to attempt a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in OT.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios and Lucas Esteves scored late goals to give the 10-man Colorado Rapids a 3-1 comeback victory over Minnesota United on Sunday. After falling behind on Adrien Hunou’s first-half and losing Danny Wilson to a red card in the 57th minute, Colorado...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears' defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory Sunday. Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2), who were accompanied by...
It does not figure to be a great day for offensive play next Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa hosts Penn State in a battle of 5-0 teams and both sides feature elite defenses. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions are the nation’s No. 2 and No. 3 scoring defenses, respectively. Iowa is allowing an average of just 11.6 points, Penn State 12 points.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, riding a stellar defensive performance to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the football despite tight...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hurts was quiet in the run game for the better part of three quarters, often handing off on zone-read options instead of keeping the ball. That all changed with the game on the line.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions on Sunday after new Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. Joseph made four field goals,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the “Dawg Mentality,” and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn’t move the ball and things were looking mighty bleak through most of the first three quarters.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play Saturday in Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory at Illinois.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA...
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans looked to be on the way to their first win since the opener after building a nice lead with a solid first half Sunday against the New England Patriots. Instead, a second half filled with mistakes, penalties and a bizarre punt for no yards...
